Russia, Algeria Signed Large-Scale Arms Supply Contract In 2022 - Russian Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Russia and Algeria signed a supply contract for a wide range of weapons in 2022 on the back of strong military ties between the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria signed a supply contract for a wide range of weapons in 2022 on the back of strong military ties between the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Yes, there is an extensive range," he said, responding a correspondent's question about the contract.

Russia-Algeria defense industry cooperation has a long history as the Soviet and Russian military equipment is the basis of the Algerian armed forces, the minister said.

"This includes tanks and air defense systems, aircraft as well," Shoigu added.

On Thursday, Russia and Algeria signed a joint declaration agreeing to strengthen cooperation on military industry and technology. The countries agreed to deepen military cooperation in general, as well as cooperation on intelligence-sharing and the fight against terrorism and extremism. Moscow and Algiers also expressed commitment to conduct joint military exercises. The declaration was signed after a meeting between presidents of Russia and Algeria in Moscow.

