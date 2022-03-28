UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algeria To Cooperate On Cybersecurity - Russian Security Council

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Russia, Algeria to Cooperate on Cybersecurity - Russian Security Council

Russia and Algeria will develop cooperation on cybersecurity, the Russian Security Council said on Monday, following a bilateral meeting of top security officials in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia and Algeria will develop cooperation on cybersecurity, the Russian Security Council said on Monday, following a bilateral meeting of top security officials in Moscow.

"Moreover, plans for further cooperation between the two countries in the field of cybersecurity have been outlined," the statement said after consultations by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Algerian director general of documentation and external security, Noureddine Makri.

The sides also confirmed the continued strategic partnership between Russia and Algeria, and discussed issues of cooperation by special services and law enforcement agencies, according to the statement. The consultations also raised the issue of joint efforts against terrorism, cross-border crime, drug and weapons trafficking, and illegal migration.

