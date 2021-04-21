UrduPoint.com
Russia, Algeria To Hold Drills In North Ossetia In September - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian-Algerian exercises "Algeria-2021" will be held this September in the southwestern Russian republic of North Ossetia, the Southern Military District press office said on Wednesday.

"Exercise 'Algeria-2021' will take place in September this year at the Tarskoye testing ground in North Ossetia. The exercise will involve around 80 servicemen from the Southern Military District's motorized infantry units of the North Caucasus," the press office said.

According to the military, Algeria hosted the first planning conference on the preparations for the drills, and the sides agreed that their soldiers will train tactical actions on pursuing, detecting and eliminating illegal armed groups.

The press office also said that Russia and Pakistan are planning joint exercises "Druzhba-2021" in Russia's Krasnodar Territory this September for training in counterterrorism.

In 2021, the Southern Military District command also plans to take part in international exercises involving military units from Abkhazia, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, and South Ossetia.

