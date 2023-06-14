UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algeria To Hold Full-Scale Talks At Highest Level In Moscow Thursday- Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria will hold full-scale negotiations at the highest level in Moscow on June 15, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Full-scale high-level talks will take place in Moscow tomorrow ... First, (there will be talks) in narrow format, then talks with the participation of delegations, then statements by the two presidents on the results and the signing of a number of important joint documents," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the leaders of Russia and Algeria will discuss the main issues of the international agenda.

Among the documents to be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is the declaration on deepened strategic partnership between the countries, which will mark a new, advanced stage in bilateral relations, the official added.

The Algerian president will also speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and participate in a discussion with Putin, Ushakov said.

During his visit to Russia, Tebboune will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko and the chairman of Russia's State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as take part in a business forum the official said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

