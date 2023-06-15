Russia, Algeria to Strengthen Cooperation in Fields of Military Industry, Technology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Algeria plan to strengthen cooperation in the fields of military industry and technology, including by expanding technology transfer, according to the joint declaration of the two countries signed on Thursday.

The declaration was signed after a meeting between presidents of Russia and Algeria in Moscow.

" Russia and ... Algeria ... declare the following: In the field of military cooperation ... strengthening cooperation in the field of military industry and technology, including by expanding partnership in the transfer of technologies and the development of production (joint production)," the declaration read.

The countries agree to deepen military cooperation in general, as well as to cooperation in the fields of intelligence-sharing and combating terrorism and extremism.

" Russia ... Algeria ... declare the following: in the field of combating terrorism and crime ... the exchange of intelligence data, information on threats to the national security of the parties and experience in this area," the declaration read.