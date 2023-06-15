UrduPoint.com

Russia-Algeria Trade Grew By Over 73% In First Quarter Of 2023 - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Russia-Algeria Trade Grew by Over 73% in First Quarter of 2023 - Putin

Trade between Russia and Algeria increased by more than 73% in the first quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and Algeria increased by more than 73% in the first quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As regards economic cooperation, Algeria has always been one of Russia's key trade partners in Africa for many years.

Suffice it to say that increase in trade for the first quarter of this year was over 73%, with mutual agricultural trade doubling," Putin said during a press conference after talks with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Tebboune held a meeting in the Russian capital. Following the talks, the two leaders signed a joint declaration, outlining a number of areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

