Russia, Algeria Working On Boosting Bilateral Trade - Trade Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Russia and Algeria are working on increasing trade volumes between the two countries, Russian Trade Representative to Algeria Ivan Nalich told Sputnik

The annual trade volume between the two countries is currently estimated at around $3 billion, according to Nalich.

"The work on increasing and diversifying trade between us is underway. Agriculture, food industry, mining industry, pharmaceutics, engineering and many others are promising sectors for us to boost trade," Nalich said.

To this purpose, Russia's mission to Algeria is holding regular online talks with Russian businessmen in order to explain to them how to run business with potential Algerian partners, the official added.

"We inform them about business opportunities, expected risks... In total, some 20-30 Russian companies take part in every of these online meetings," Nalich said.

The trade ambassador expressed his conviction that the broad involvement of Algerian companies in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, industrial exhibition Innoprom and international economic forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2023 will contribute to the development and increase of trade between Russia and Algeria.

