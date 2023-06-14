UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algerian Presidents To Hold Talks In Moscow On June 15 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Moscow on June 15, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"This is your first state visit to Russia. Tomorrow, your talks with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will take place in the Kremlin.

An important step will be the signing of the Declaration on Enhanced Strategic Partnership. It will mark the transition of Russian-Algerian cooperation to a new qualitative level. The governments of Russia and Algeria will ensure coordinated work to implement the agreements that will be reached at the highest level," Mishustin said at a meeting with Tebboune.

Mishustin noted that Russia-Algeria trade increased by 65% in January-April, exceeding 5 billion rubles ($59.4 million), and has prospects for further growth.

