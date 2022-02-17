Russia, Allies Concerned by NATO Military Buildup on CSTO Borders - Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia and other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are concerned by NATO's military buildup near their borders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the risks and threats to the security of CSTO member states on our southern and western borders. Just like our allies within the CSTO, we cannot fail to be concerned by the military expansion of NATO right up to our borders," Vershinin said.

The defense alliance of six post-Soviet nations has also observed an "intense" rise in NATO military exercises and "alarmist" propaganda over the past year, he added.

The CSTO frequently turns to NATO with various cooperation initiatives and recently sent a letter proposing measures to strengthen mutual trust, Vershinin said, noting that the offers remain unanswered.

"We would like to express the overall desire of CSTO member states to solve problems purely through political and diplomatic methods with respect for international law, with the Primary role played by the UN," the diplomat stated.

"We are prepared to cooperate with all members of the international community," he said.

Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

The US and NATO have since submitted their responses to the proposals but asked Moscow to keep them confidential. President Vladimir Putin said that the West has ignored Russia's fundamental concerns and demands, including over the alliance's expansion. Moscow is now finalizing its follow-up response.