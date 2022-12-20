UrduPoint.com

Russia Allocates $1.5Bln To Belarus For Development Of Machine-Building Industry - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Allocates $1.5Bln to Belarus for Development of Machine-Building Industry - Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia has allocated an additional 105 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to Belarus for the development of the machine-building industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, and to discuss the issues of mutual interest, including security in the region and joint measures to respond to challenges.

"Russia has allocated an additional 105 billion rubles to our Belarusian partners to finance promising, import-substituting joint projects in mechanical engineering, machine tool building, and electronics," Putin said during a press conference in Minsk.

According to the Russian leader, these are mutually beneficial projects for Russia and Belarus as some foreign companies left the markets of the two countries after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

1 hour ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

1 hour ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

1 hour ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

1 hour ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

1 hour ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.