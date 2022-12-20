Russia Allocates $1.5Bln to Belarus for Development of Machine-Building Industry - Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia has allocated an additional 105 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to Belarus for the development of the machine-building industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, and to discuss the issues of mutual interest, including security in the region and joint measures to respond to challenges.

"Russia has allocated an additional 105 billion rubles to our Belarusian partners to finance promising, import-substituting joint projects in mechanical engineering, machine tool building, and electronics," Putin said during a press conference in Minsk.

According to the Russian leader, these are mutually beneficial projects for Russia and Belarus as some foreign companies left the markets of the two countries after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.