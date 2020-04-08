Russia Allocates $46.2Mln for Coverage of Tour Operators' Expenses on Non-Refundable Fares

The Russian cabinet has allocated 3.5 billion rubles ($46.2 million) for reimbursing tour operators' expenses related to non-refundable fares

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Russian cabinet has allocated 3.5 billion rubles ($46.2 million) for reimbursing tour operators' expenses related to non-refundable fares.

"A total of 3.5 billion rubles is allocated for reimbursing expenses of tour operators, related to non-refundable air transportation tariffs and organization of tourist evacuation from foreign countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation," the cabinet's document read.

The Federal Agency for Tourism said it would soon start� accepting requests for expenses reimbursement.