Russia Allocates Up To $6.34Mln To Support Moldovan Agricultural Sector - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Russia Allocates Up to $6.34Mln to Support Moldovan Agricultural Sector - Putin

Russia has allocated up to 500 million rubles ($6.34 million) to support agricultural enterprises in Moldova, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia has allocated up to 500 million rubles ($6.34 million) to support agricultural enterprises in Moldova, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon.

"The country's agriculture is also forced to deal with the consequences of the drought. At your request, we have generated the necessary funds in the form of humanitarian aid in the total amount of up to half a billion rubles in order to supply you diesel fuel for the agricultural enterprises that have suffered the most," Putin told Dodon during a video conference.

The first tranche for half of this amount has already been prepared, he noted.

"We are awaiting from you .

.. a list of enterprises that primarily need this support," Putin added.

Dodon also expressed hope for the signing of an agreement on a Russian loan worth 200 million Euros "in the near future."

Russia is ready to continue providing assistance to Moldova in the fight against coronavirus, Putin also said.

"As for the coronavirus, we, as you know, delivered 15,000 test systems to Moldova at your request, but we are ready to continue to work together at the level of experts, at the level of sanitary doctors, epidemiologists and specialist scientists who work effectively in this are in order to support you and citizens of Moldova who are facing this epidemic," Putin said.

