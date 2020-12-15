UrduPoint.com
Russia Allows Import Of Tomatoes From One Azerbaijani Enterprise From Dec 16 - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

Russia Allows Import of Tomatoes From One Azerbaijani Enterprise From Dec 16 - Watchdog

Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday it had allowed the import of tomatoes into Russia from one Azerbaijani enterprise and was considering giving a nod to another two greenhouses of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday it had allowed the import of tomatoes into Russia from one Azerbaijani enterprise and was considering giving a nod to another two greenhouses of the country.

Rosselkhoznadzor noted that following the negotiations held on December 9, 11 and 14 with the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the country's representatives provided information on the results of the investigation of cases of detection of quarantined objects in Azerbaijani tomatoes, and also sent the results of monitoring activities.

"Based on the results of the analysis of the information provided, Rosselkhoznadzor considers it possible, under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to allow, from December 16, 2020, the import of tomatoes from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the territory of Russia from Agroterm LLC, which is based in the Khizi District," the statement says says.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia from December 10 due to repeated detection of pests: South American tomato moth and eastern moth.

