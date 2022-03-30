UrduPoint.com

Russia Allows Parallel Imports, Trade Ministry To Draw Up List Of Goods - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The Russian government has legalized so-called parallel imports, or imports of goods from distributors for sale without the permission of the intellectual property owner, to satisfy the demand for foreign products, with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade making a list of items, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

"Another document signed deals with parallel imports. This mechanism's goal is to satisfy the demand for goods with intellectual property rights. Until now it has been forbidden to sell them in our country without the rights holder's permission. Recently, a law has been adopted that authorizes the government to compile lists of products that will be put under the international principle of exhaustion of trademark rights when it is sold by the owner in any part of the world," Mishustin said at the presidium of the government commission on sustainable development of the Russian economy amid sanctions.

The minister elaborated that the list of products cleared for import this way will be approved by the trade ministry and that this kind of approach will allow imports of foreign goods despite "hostile actions by foreign politicians."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

