MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A Russian government watchdog has allowed the world's first floating nuclear power plant (NPP), Akademik Lomonosov, to start work, Rosatom nuclear energy corporation said Thursday.

"Rosenergoatom [Rosatom's electric power division] has been authorized to use the nuclear facility of floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov for 10 years, until 2029," Rosatom's subsidiary said in a pres release.