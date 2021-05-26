Russia Сalls for Lifting Yemen Blockade Amid Worsening Crisis - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia is concerned by the drastic deterioration of the situation in Yemen and is calling for the lifting of the sea, land and air blockade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak in Sochi.

"The grave situation faced by the civilian population of Yemen is of great concern to us," Lavrov said at a joint press conference, adding that "Ongoing hostilities are causing more civilian casualties and disrupting economic and social infrastructure."

Lavrov stressed that people in Yemen are suffering from unemployment, malnutrition, lack of access to basic services and healthcare, and the spread of dangerous diseases, with the coronavirus pandemic having exacerbated all of the problems.

"Russia continues to advocate the complete lifting of the sea, land and air blockade of Yemen. For the removal of all restrictions on the delivery of food, medicines, and other essential goods to all parts of the country without exception," Lavrov said.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, as well as repeatedly blocking the Yemeni waters by its warships. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.