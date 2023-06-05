UrduPoint.com

Russia Already Abides By Grossi's 5 Principles To Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 11:56 PM

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

Russia is already complying with the five principles proposed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and sees no need for any UN Security Council resolution on the issue, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia is already complying with the five principles proposed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and sees no need for any UN Security Council resolution on the issue, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We are already fulfilling the five points that Rafael Grossi announced; we do not need any resolutions or statements for this," Nebenzia told reporters.

The problem is that "everyone is bashfully silent" about where the shelling of the plant comes from, the ambassador continued.

Nebenzia said that the IAEA staff at the Zaporizhzhia NPP "understand that the shelling of the plant comes from outside, from the Ukrainian side."

"The IAEA chief says that the IAEA does not have attributive functions and therefore it cannot determine where the shooting comes from. But ... now with the approval of these five principles to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, we certainly expect that such attribution will be done," Nebenzia said.

