UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Already Indirectly Acting As Mediator In Venezuelan Peace Talks - Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

Russia Already Indirectly Acting as Mediator in Venezuelan Peace Talks - Ambassador

Russia has been impacting talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, albeit not overtly so, but any willing country could step in as a mediator, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia has been impacting talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, albeit not overtly so, but any willing country could step in as a mediator, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Any country can be a mediator in these talks.

The fact that Norway was a mediator in the previous talks did not impede President Maduro [from holding the talks]. On the contrary, having a neutral side can regulate the decisions of the negations. We know that Russia repeatedly suggested it became a mediator in these negotiations. And even if we do not see it directly, this works. Russia is impacting it in this way at different moments," the ambassador pointed out.

Related Topics

Russia Norway Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Maduro Resumes Talks With Opposition About Restart ..

4 minutes ago

'WCLA completed conservation, restoration projects ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Muhammad Ali ..

4 minutes ago

Man dies after being hit by train

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body on Interior passes "the tra ..

9 minutes ago

Threat of US Intervention Remains, Caracas Has Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.