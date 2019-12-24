Russia Already Indirectly Acting As Mediator In Venezuelan Peace Talks - Ambassador
Russia has been impacting talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, albeit not overtly so, but any willing country could step in as a mediator, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday
"Any country can be a mediator in these talks.
The fact that Norway was a mediator in the previous talks did not impede President Maduro [from holding the talks]. On the contrary, having a neutral side can regulate the decisions of the negations. We know that Russia repeatedly suggested it became a mediator in these negotiations. And even if we do not see it directly, this works. Russia is impacting it in this way at different moments," the ambassador pointed out.