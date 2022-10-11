Russia Always Advocates for All Countries to Have Equal Access to Peaceful Atom - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia has always advocated that all countries had equal access to the benefits of peaceful atom, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

"We have always advocated that all states have equal access to the benefits of peaceful atom. And at the same time, we believe, we believed before and now, our position is that everything must be done to limit the spread of military nuclear technologies," Putin said.