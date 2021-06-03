Russia Always Coordinates CAR-Related Issues With UN, Including Arms Exports - Bogdanov

Russia always coordinates with the United Nations all issues that are related to the Central African Republic, including arms exports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia always coordinates with the United Nations all issues that are related to the Central African Republic, including arms exports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There are restrictions on the part of the UN Security Council, so we always have to respect [these restrictions], always agree on everything necessary," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when asked if arms exports to the car were discussed with the African country's prime minister, Firmin Ngrebada.