UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Always Coordinates CAR-Related Issues With UN, Including Arms Exports - Bogdanov

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia Always Coordinates CAR-Related Issues With UN, Including Arms Exports - Bogdanov

Russia always coordinates with the United Nations all issues that are related to the Central African Republic, including arms exports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia always coordinates with the United Nations all issues that are related to the Central African Republic, including arms exports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There are restrictions on the part of the UN Security Council, so we always have to respect [these restrictions], always agree on everything necessary," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when asked if arms exports to the car were discussed with the African country's prime minister, Firmin Ngrebada.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Exports Russia Car St. Petersburg Central African Republic All

Recent Stories

Fire at Tehran's Oil Refinery Injures 11 People - ..

22 seconds ago

Moscow Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee's D ..

24 seconds ago

Shaheen Sha Afridi enjoys playing Test cricket, sa ..

27 seconds ago

Corona patients on gradual decrease at HMC, KTH

29 seconds ago

Danish MPs agree to send asylum seekers outside Eu ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Can Deliver Extra Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccin ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.