Russia Always Open To Constructive Peace Talks On Ukraine - Shoigu
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia is always open to constructive peace talks to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"We are taking action to save the population from genocide and terror. Russia is always open to constructive peace talks," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.