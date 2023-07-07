Russia Always Open to Talks on Ukraine, But No Prospects for This Now - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia is always open to negotiations with Ukraine, but there is no prospects for such talks now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"At various levels, including the highest ones, we said that the Russian side has never closed the door to the negotiation process, but so far, we do not see any prospects for this negotiation process," Peskov told reporters.

A diplomatic settlement on Ukraine is not available now due to the denial of this possibility by Kiev, which is supervised by the United States, the official added.