Russia Always Ready For Dialogue - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow is always ready for dialogue, adding that he hopes there still is a chance to return to international obligations.

"We hope that there is still a chance to return to international law and international obligations," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that measures taken by Moscow in Ukraine are aimed at ensuring the security of Russians.

"And as we take the measures announced by the president to ensure the security of the country and the Russian people, we will certainly always be ready for a dialogue that will return us to justice and the principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov said.

