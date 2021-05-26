UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Always Ready For Dialogue With EU Based On Equality, Mutual Respect - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Russia Always Ready for Dialogue With EU Based on Equality, Mutual Respect - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia ready to resume close cooperation with the European Union on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We talked about Russia-EU relations, which are going through hard times following the decisions adopted in Brussels in 2014 to undermine the architecture of our interaction. We have reaffirmed our willingness to restore cooperation with the EU if it acts on the basis of mutual respect and parity without trying to enforce any unilateral preconditions on us," Lavrov said at the join press conference following his meeting with Maltese top diplomat Evarist Bartolo in Sochi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two parties also discussed further development of bilateral relations and reviewed a number of interdepartmental memorandums in culture, sports, youth policy and health care that are ready for signing.

Maltese foreign minister expressed special interest in boosting cooperation on information security under the framework of the UN, the Council of Europe and the CSTO.

Related Topics

Sports United Nations Russia Europe European Union Brussels Sochi Top

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.