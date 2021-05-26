Russia Always Ready for Dialogue With EU Based on Equality, Mutual Respect - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia ready to resume close cooperation with the European Union on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We talked about Russia-EU relations, which are going through hard times following the decisions adopted in Brussels in 2014 to undermine the architecture of our interaction. We have reaffirmed our willingness to restore cooperation with the EU if it acts on the basis of mutual respect and parity without trying to enforce any unilateral preconditions on us," Lavrov said at the join press conference following his meeting with Maltese top diplomat Evarist Bartolo in Sochi.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two parties also discussed further development of bilateral relations and reviewed a number of interdepartmental memorandums in culture, sports, youth policy and health care that are ready for signing.

Maltese foreign minister expressed special interest in boosting cooperation on information security under the framework of the UN, the Council of Europe and the CSTO.