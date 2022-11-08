UrduPoint.com

Russia Always Remains Open To Negotiations With Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia has always remained open for negotiations with Ukraine, but talks were interrupted, and through no fault of Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has passed a law that prohibits it from holding peaceful negotiations with Russia.

This is their choice. We have always declared our readiness for such negotiations that were interrupted through no fault of ours," Rudenko told reporters.

