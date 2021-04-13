Russia Always Responds to Threats But Never Poses Them - Kremlin

Russia has always responded when threatened but never posed itself a threat to any country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia has always responded when threatened but never posed itself a threat to any country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia, indeed, does not threaten anyone. You know that during, probably, the last hundred years, there were many situations when Russia was threatened, then Russia responded, but Russia itself never posed a threat to anyone," Peskov told reporters.

The official also said that those countries that imposed restrictions against Moscow aimed at containing Russia.