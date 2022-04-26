UrduPoint.com

Russia Always Supported UN, Being Organization's Co-Founder - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Russia, as one of the founding countries of the UN, has always supported this organization, it is unique, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guteres

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia, as one of the founding countries of the UN, has always supported this organization, it is unique, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guteres.

"Russia, as one of the founding countries of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, has always supported this universal organization. And we believe that it is not just universal, but unique in its kind," Putin said.

He added that "there is no other such organization in the international community."

"And we strongly support the principles on which it is based. And we intend to do so in the future," Putin assured.

