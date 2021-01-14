UrduPoint.com
Russia Always Tries To Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal, January No Exception - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russia Always Tries to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal, January No Exception - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia has always tried to be fully compliant with the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production, January is no exception, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik.

"We are always focused on full compliance, January is no exception," the deputy prime minister said when asked whether Russia would be able to fulfill the OPEC+ deal in January by 100 percent.

