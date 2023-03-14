Russia Ammo Industry Increases Production of Certain Munition Units Up to 10 Times- Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia's ammunition industry has increased the production of certain munition units up to 10 times, Russian defense giant Rostec told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The industry is rapidly delivering ammunition of all types ” from cartridges to high-precision missiles ” to meet the needs of the troops.

The ammunition industry has actually switched to the military track: production has grown many times, and for some types of products ” dozens of times," Rostec said.