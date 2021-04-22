UrduPoint.com
Russia Among States Who Offered Help In Search Of Indonesia's Missing Submarine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Australia, France, Germany, India, Russia, Turkey and the United States have offered Indonesia assistance in searching for the missing submarine KRI Nanggala 402, media reported on Thursday, citing Indonesia's military spokesperson, Achmad Riad.

According to the CNA broadcaster, five vessels of the Indonesian Navy and a helicopter are currently involved in the search operation.

The military added that several oil spills were spotted in different locations during the search.

"Aside from that, KRI REM 331 (a navy ship) reported that it detected an underwater movement with a speed of 2.5 knots. And then the contact disappeared so there is not enough data to conclude that the contact was the submarine," the military told reporters.

