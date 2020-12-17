Russia is among the top three global leaders that test its population for COVID-19 pandemic the most and became the first nation to have developed and launched an effective vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is among the top three global leaders that test its population for COVID-19 pandemic the most and became the first nation to have developed and launched an effective vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia is among world's top three leaders in terms of testing.

According to the World Health Organization, one of the ways to overcome the challenges of the virus spreading is mass testing," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

Russia became the first country to invent and launch production of a vaccine, later dubbed Sputnik V, Putin noted.

"I have repeatedly said that the vaccine is good, safe and efficient ...� and no adverse effects have been registered," the president added.