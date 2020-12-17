UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Among World's Top 3 Nations In Terms Of COVID-19 Testing - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

Russia Among World's Top 3 Nations in Terms of COVID-19 Testing - Putin

Russia is among the top three global leaders that test its population for COVID-19 pandemic the most and became the first nation to have developed and launched an effective vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is among the top three global leaders that test its population for COVID-19 pandemic the most and became the first nation to have developed and launched an effective vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia is among world's top three leaders in terms of testing.

According to the World Health Organization, one of the ways to overcome the challenges of the virus spreading is mass testing," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

Russia became the first country to invent and launch production of a vaccine, later dubbed Sputnik V, Putin noted.

"I have repeatedly said that the vaccine is good, safe and efficient ...� and no adverse effects have been registered," the president added.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Top

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

12 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

36 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

60 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, warning ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.