(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Pentagon's leaked documents are quite interesting and are currently being studied and analyzed in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East.

Some of the materials indicated Washington had been eavesdropping on some friendly nations, as well as exposed alleged weaknesses of the Ukrainian air defense and low ammunition stock.

"The leaks are quite interesting, they are all being studied, analyzed, and widely discussed," Peskov told a briefing.