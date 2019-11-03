Russia and Assad Strengthened Positions in Syria Due to Trump Policy - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Former US Vice President and democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden noted the strengthening of the positions of Russia and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, stating that US President Donald Trump has no foreign policy as such, the Wall Street Journal wrote on Saturday.

"I don't think that he [Trump] has a foreign policy. Look, Russia's position in the region has been strengthened, [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, whose position has strengthened. Iran has a direct road to Syria ... The whole thing has been turned upside down, and we're in there alone now," Biden said in an interview with the publication.

Biden also described Trump's turnaround decision to return a number of US troops to seize oil fields in Syria as a "giant recruitment poster" for the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. The current head of state, Republican Donald Trump, has already announced his intention to run for reelection. Preliminary elections, known as primaries, of candidates from the Democratic Party will be held from February to June, after which the winner will be elected at the party congress to challenge Trump. Biden leads in most nationwide polls, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders coming in second and third.