UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia And Finland Discuss Security, COVID-19 - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia and Finland Discuss Security, COVID-19 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has met with Finland's Ambassador Antti Helantera to discuss a wide range of issues including security and the COVID-19 situation, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"At the invitation of the Finnish side, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Russian Federation, Antti Helantera," the statement said.

According to the defense ministry, "the sides exchanged views on current security issues, the topic of bilateral military relations, as well as the situation with COVID-19." 

Related Topics

Russia Finland

Recent Stories

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

9 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

17 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

30 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

30 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present World's First Electric ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.