Russia and Finland Discuss Security, COVID-19 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has met with Finland's Ambassador Antti Helantera to discuss a wide range of issues including security and the COVID-19 situation, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"At the invitation of the Finnish side, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Russian Federation, Antti Helantera," the statement said.

According to the defense ministry, "the sides exchanged views on current security issues, the topic of bilateral military relations, as well as the situation with COVID-19."