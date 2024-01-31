Open Menu

Russia And Ukraine Exchange Hundreds Of POWs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war on Wednesday, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plane carrying dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war on Wednesday, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plane carrying dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia's defence ministry said 195 of its soldiers were freed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 207 people -- both soldiers and civilians -- had returned to Ukraine.

"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Zelensky said in a social media post.

Russia's defence ministry meanwhile said "195 Russian servicemen... were returned home".

Uncertainty remains over the circumstances of last week's crash, in which a Russian Il-76 military cargo plane was downed in a field near its western border with Ukraine.

Moscow says that 65 Ukrainian POWs being carried to a scheduled exchange were killed and that the plane was shot down by Kyiv's forces.

Kyiv has not outright denied Moscow's version of events but questioned whether captured Ukrainian soldiers were actually on board, and called for Moscow to publish photos of their bodies or provide other evidence to back up its claims.

The incident had thrown doubt on the future of prisoner exchanges between the two sides.

Ukraine said Wednesday's exchange was the 50th swap between the two sides since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media February Border Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO confere ..

Pakistan participates in high-level UN FAO conference to bring reforms in agri-f ..

7 minutes ago
 One day workshop for raising awareness on National ..

One day workshop for raising awareness on National Adaptation Plan held

7 minutes ago
 Nothing educates & illuminates better than cinema: ..

Nothing educates & illuminates better than cinema: Solangi

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer discusses sug ..

7 minutes ago
 DC takes action against over-charging at parking l ..

DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot

17 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P

JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P

17 minutes ago
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, nor ..

China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wa ..

17 minutes ago
 Improving patient safety: Collaboration between he ..

Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed

17 minutes ago
 LESCO officer secures first position in JMC

LESCO officer secures first position in JMC

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar

23 minutes ago
 PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more vil ..

PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages

60 minutes ago
 Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED T ..

Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED TV Series

2 hours ago

More Stories From World