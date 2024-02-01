Russia And Ukraine Exchange Hundreds Of POWs
Russia and Ukraine traded hundreds of prisoners of war on Wednesday, just a week after Moscow said Kyiv had shot down a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers to an exchange
The crash of a Russian military cargo plane near the border with Ukraine -- which Russia said killed 65 Ukrainian POWs -- had thrown doubt on future prisoner swaps between the two sides.
President Vladimir Putin said it was "obvious" Ukraine shot it down, and on Wednesday claimed Kyiv's forces used a US Patriot system to do so.
"This has already been established by forensics," Putin said in a televised appearance.
Despite the tension, both sides made simultaneous announcements hailing the latest agreement on Wednesday to free more than 400 people captured during the course of the two-year war.
Russia's defence ministry said 195 of its soldiers were freed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 207 people -- both soldiers and civilians -- had returned to Ukraine.
"Our people are back. 207 of them. We return them home no matter what," Zelensky said in a social media post.
- 'We will release all our people' -
In his daily evening address, Zelensky added that a total of over 3,000 Ukrainian POWs have now returned home.
"They have different ranks and experience. All are equally important for Ukraine," Zelensky stressed.
"We will release all our people in the same way. And this is our duty," he added.
The exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates -- which has played a role in several previous swaps -- Moscow said.
Ukraine said the youngest soldier returning home was 20, while the oldest was 61.
The freed Ukrainians include those who fought in Mariupol and on Snake Island -- a scrubby rock in the Black Sea that secured worldwide fame when the Ukrainians stationed there issued an expletive-laden radio message to Russian attackers.
- 50th swap -
The announcement of the swap -- in a flurry of statements and photos released simultaneously by Moscow and Kyiv -- contrasted sharply with the rhetoric surrounding last week's crash.
Zelensky has accused Moscow of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners" while Moscow says Ukraine committed a "terrorist act".
Uncertainty remains after the Russian plane crashed in a fireball in the western Belgorod region on January 24.
Moscow says it was ferrying 65 Ukrainian POWs on the way to a scheduled exchange.
Putin claimed last week Kyiv knew dozens of its soldiers could have been on board, an accusation Ukraine has fiercely rejected.
Ukraine has not outright denied Moscow's version of events, but questioned whether captured Ukrainian soldiers were actually on board and said Moscow never told it in advance that POWs would be flown near the border.
Officials in Kyiv have called for Moscow to publish photos of the dead POWs' bodies or provide other evidence to back up its claims.
