Russia and Ukraine Held 2 Exchanges of Detainees - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia and Ukraine have held two exchanges of detainees so far, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, the Russian defense ministry organizes humanitarian corridors and the evacuation of civilians from (Ukrainian) settlements every day," Zakharova said in a statement.