Russia And Ukraine Launch Biggest Drone Attacks Of Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Russia and Ukraine both launched record drone attacks on each other overnight, as the Kremlin said it saw "positive signals" from US president-elect Donald Trump over his desire to strike a deal to end the conflict.
Trump's election to the White House has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict and has thrown into question Washington's multi-billion Dollar support for Kyiv, crucial to its defence.
The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he will talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- a major break from the approach struck by President Joe Biden.
Trump will not be inaugurated until January and for the moment on the battlefield and in the skies, the conflict shows no signs of subsiding.
Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said -- more than in any single night-time attack of the conflict so far.
"Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine," Zelensky said on social media, urging Kyiv's Western allies to do more to help Ukraine's defence.
Russia also said it had downed 34 Ukrainian attack drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the largest attempted attack on the capital since the start of the offensive in 2022.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Russia downs 34 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack on Moscow7 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore7 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore7 minutes ago
-
UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media7 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'7 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zeland 'threat'18 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack4 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs in first round5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in Israeli strikes5 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 312 electoral votes, Harris at 2266 hours ago
-
Russia says it destroyed 25 drones targeting Moscow region6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack6 hours ago