Russia And Ukraine Launch Biggest Drone Attacks Of Conflict
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Russia and Ukraine both launched record drone attacks on each other overnight, as the Kremlin said it saw "positive signals" from US president-elect Donald Trump over his desire to strike a deal to end the conflict.
Trump's election to the White House has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict and has thrown into question Washington's multi-billion Dollar support for Kyiv, crucial to its defence.
The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he will talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- a major break from the approach adopted by President Joe Biden.
Trump will not be inaugurated until January and for the moment on the battlefield and in the skies, the conflict shows no signs of subsiding.
Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said -- more than in any single night-time attack of the conflict so far.
"Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shaheds and other strike drones against Ukraine," Zelensky said on social media, urging Kyiv's Western allies to do more to help Ukraine's defence.
Russia also said it had downed 34 Ukrainian attack drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the largest attempted attack on the capital since the start of the offensive in 2022.
