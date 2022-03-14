Russia and Ukraine to hold talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Ukraine were set for a new round of talks on Monday

Lviv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia and Ukraine were set for a new round of talks on Monday.

Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet via video conference on Monday, a Ukrainian presidential adviser and a Kremlin spokesman both said.

According to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, the talks will begin at 0820 GMT.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow have yet to yield a ceasefire.