Russia And Ukraine Trade Blame Over Easter Truce, As Trump Predicts 'deal'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of violating an Easter truce as US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced that the war rivals could make a "deal" this week.
The 30-hour truce from Saturday, announced by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, had been meant to mark the religious holiday. But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had carried out hundreds of front line attacks.
"The Ukrainian army is acting and will continue to act in an absolutely mirror image" of Russia," he warned.
Later Zelensky said on social media: "The Russian army has violated Putin's ceasefire more than 2,000 times".
"However, there were no air raid alerts today," he added, proposing a halt to "any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days".
He made a similar proposal at the beginning of the weekend in response to Putin's announcement of the Easter truce.
Trump had also made a ceasefire proposal to Russia, which was accepted by Ukraine but rebuffed by Russia.
Trump said on Friday that he would end US efforts to halt the war that started with Russia's February 2022 invasion unless the two sides moved toward an accord.
- 'Hopefully.
.. a deal' -
Then on Sunday, he came out with a new startling announcement.
"Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week," he said in a short message on his Truth Social platform.
"Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune," he added. The White House did not immediately give any further details on the president's announcement.
Russia, which has called the ceasefire talks "difficult", accused Ukraine of breaching the truce.
Moscow said it had "repelled" Ukrainian assaults and accused Kyiv of launching hundreds of drones and shells, causing civilian casualties.
"Despite the announcement of the Easter truce, Ukrainian units at night made attempts to attack" Russian positions in the Donetsk region, its defence ministry added.
Russian troops had "strictly observed the ceasefire", the ministry insisted.
Rescue services in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka said they had recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the ruins of building hit the previous day by Russian shelling.
The Russian-appointed mayor of Gorlovka in occupied Donetsk, Ivan Prikhodko, said two civilians had been wounded there.
