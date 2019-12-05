UrduPoint.com
Russia, Andorra Sign Agreement On Lifting Mutual Visa Requirements

Thu 05th December 2019

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Andorran counterpart, Maria Ubach Font, signed an agreement to abolish mutual visa requirements on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava on Thursday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Andorran counterpart, Maria Ubach Font, signed an agreement to abolish mutual visa requirements on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava on Thursday.

The agreement will enter into force 90 days after the date of its signing.

Back in October 2018, the two nations agreed to launch consultations on the matter.

The problem is that Andorrans have to travel to Russia on visas, while Russians are not required to have visas to visit the microstate, with visas, however, needed to enter France or Spain. Back then, Lavrov said that the sides would "address this injustice."

Andorra is a landlocked microstate in Europe. Even though it is not a member of the Schengen Area, the only way to enter the country is via either the territory of Spain or France, as the nation does not have airports.

