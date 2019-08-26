UrduPoint.com
Russia-Angola Defense Cooperation Committee To Meet By End Of Year - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:37 PM



Russia and Angola will hold a meeting of the joint defense cooperation committee by the end of the year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following the talks with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia and Angola will hold a meeting of the joint defense cooperation committee by the end of the year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following the talks with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto, on Monday.

Lavrov and Augusto met in Moscow to discuss bilateral economic trade cooperation and conflict settlement on the African continent.

"We have agreed to hold another defense cooperation meeting in the second half of this year as a step toward bilateral cooperation in this sphere," Lavrov said in a statement.

The Russian foreign minister added that during the meeting the two sides had also agreed to increase trade contacts within the Russia-Angola business Council, which was created last March.

In April, Angolan President Joao Lourenco said during his visit to Russia that he was expecting the defense industry cooperation between Angola and Russia to continue and grow in the future.

Lavrov's meeting with Augusto took place amid preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.

