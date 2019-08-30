:Russia on Friday announced that Syrian government forces would cease fire in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday announced that Syrian government forces would cease fire in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning.

An agreement was reached on "a unilateral ceasefire by Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, from 6:00 am on August 31," the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.