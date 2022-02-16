UrduPoint.com

Russia Announces End Of Crimea Military Drills, Troops Leaving

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.

"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement, as state television showed images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russian-controlled peninsula to the mainland.

