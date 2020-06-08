Russia announces first steps to ease border restrictions over virus

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday announced the first steps to allow Russia's citizens to travel beyond its borders after they closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday announced the first steps to allow Russia's citizens to travel beyond its borders after they closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mishustin said in a televised meeting that a government order had been signed allowing Russian citizens to leave the country to work, study or take care of sick relatives. Foreigners could also visit Russia to care for relatives.