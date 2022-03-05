UrduPoint.com

Russia Announces Limited Ceasefire In Ukraine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia’s RIA news agency reports that the Russian defence ministry said its units had opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha which were encircled by its troops.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Russia said its forces had stopped firing near two Ukrainian cities on Saturday to allow safe passage to civilians fleeing fighting, but was continuing its broad offensive in Ukraine, where the capital Kyiv came under renewed assault.

The Russian defence ministry said its units had opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha which were encircled by its troops, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

In Mariupol, citizens would be allowed to leave during a five-hour window, it quoted the city’s officials as saying.

The Ukrainian government said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha, and the Red Cross is the ceasefire’s guarantor.

There was no immediate confirmation that firing had stopped and it was not clear if the ceasefire would be extended to other areas, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered into its 10th day.

The Russian defence ministry said a broad offensive would continue in Ukraine, RIA said.

Aid agencies have warned of an unfolding humanitarian disaster as food, water and medical supplies run short and refugees stream into western Ukraine and neighbouring European countries.

In the southeastern port city of Mariupol – whose capture would be a key prize for Russia – there is no water, heat or electricity and food is running out, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

“We are simply being destroyed,” he said.

Ukraine says Russian forces have focussed efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, the second-biggest city, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.

