Russia Announces New Military Withdrawal From Annexed Crimea

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Russia announces new military withdrawal from annexed Crimea

Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula Thursday, continuing a troop withdrawal that was met with scepticism from Ukraine's Western allies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula Thursday, continuing a troop withdrawal that was met with scepticism from Ukraine's Western allies.

"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

