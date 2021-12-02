UrduPoint.com

Russia Announces Quarantine For Travelers From South Africa

Thu 02nd December 2021

Russia will require travelers arriving from South Africa and neighboring countries to self-isolate for two weeks over coronavirus concerns, the national consumer rights watchdog said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia will require travelers arriving from South Africa and neighboring countries to self-isolate for two weeks over coronavirus concerns, the national consumer rights watchdog said Thursday.

"Today Russia imposed a two-week quarantine that will only affect people arriving from South Africa and countries sharing the border with it," Anna Popova told a public radio.

She said the restriction would affect a few hundred people currently staying in South Africa, according to official Russian estimates.

Russia has not reported any cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain, a variant labeled as "of concern" by the World Health Organization. The highly-mutated strain has been spreading across the globe, prompting travel curbs.

