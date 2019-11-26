UrduPoint.com
Russia Anti-doping Chief Says Expects WADA To Uphold Ban

Tue 26th November 2019

Russia's anti-doping chief said Tuesday he expected the World Anti-Doping Agency to uphold a recommendation that Russia be barred from all sporting competition for four years

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia's anti-doping chief said Tuesday he expected the World Anti-Doping Agency to uphold a recommendation that Russia be barred from all sporting competition for four years.

"That's the reality," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told AFP after a key WADA panel made the recommendation on Monday, accusing Moscow of falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators.

"We are plunging, for the next four years, into a new phase of Russia's doping crisis," Ganus said.

