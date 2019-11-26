Russia Anti-doping Chief Says Expects WADA To Uphold Ban
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 PM
Russia's anti-doping chief said Tuesday he expected the World Anti-Doping Agency to uphold a recommendation that Russia be barred from all sporting competition for four years
"That's the reality," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told AFP after a key WADA panel made the recommendation on Monday, accusing Moscow of falsifying laboratory data handed over to investigators.
"We are plunging, for the next four years, into a new phase of Russia's doping crisis," Ganus said.